Chennai: Illegal parking, encroachments choke NSC Bose Road

The illegal parking of autorickshaws, two-wheelers, and cars along the roadside, coupled with encroachments by unauthorised shops and street vendors, remains a major cause of the bottlenecks. The situation is particularly acute during peak hours in the morning and evening, when traffic slows to a crawl or comes to a standstill.



Office-goers, students and daily commuters often face significant delays, struggling to reach their destinations on time. The limited carriageway, further narrowed by encroachments, leads to frequent traffic snarls and inconvenience to motorists.