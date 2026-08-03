Chennai: IIT-M, SBI Foundation expand scholarship for para athletes

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras along with SBI Foundation has launched phase 2 of its Para Athlete Sports Scholarship Programme across the country.
Under the new phase, the programme has been expanded to benefit 80 para athletes from eight paralympic sports disciplines.
Each selected athlete will receive a monthly scholarship of 40,000 for one year, and also get sports science-based performance assessments, nutrition guidance and personalised training support to improve their performance in competitions. The scholarship is open to 40 men and 40 women competing in archery, athletics, badminton, judo, powerlifting, shooting, swimming and taekwondo.
Indian para athletes aged up to 35 years, who have represented their State or India in recognised competitions, are eligible to apply till August 9. The scheme follows after the success of Phase 1, launched in 2025 with 26 para athletes.
The first batch won a total of 70 medals, including 32 gold, 22 silver and 16 bronze, in national and international events.
IIT-M said that the initiative aims to strengthen India’s para athlete sports ecosystem by combining financial assistance with scientific training support and preparing athletes for major international competitions, including the Paralympic Games.