Chennai: IIT-M, SBI Foundation expand scholarship for para athletes

Under the new phase, the programme has been expanded to benefit 80 para athletes from eight paralympic sports disciplines.

Each selected athlete will receive a monthly scholarship of 40,000 for one year, and also get sports science-based performance assessments, nutrition guidance and personalised training support to improve their performance in competitions. The scholarship is open to 40 men and 40 women competing in archery, athletics, badminton, judo, powerlifting, shooting, swimming and taekwondo.