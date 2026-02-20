Chennai: IIT-M Global, Johor Corp plan Applied AI hub in Malaysia

The proposed centre aims to position Johor as a regional hub for responsible, industry-driven AI innovation, aligning with Malaysia's digital economy goals while strengthening cross-border collaboration between Southeast Asia and India.

The development follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Malaysia and discussions on expanding cooperation in digital technologies. The MoU emerged from deliberations at the pre-AI Summit held in Kuala Lumpur under the aegis of the High Commission of India in Malaysia.

High Commissioner of India to Malaysia BN Reddy said, "This MoU aligns with the Malaysia India Digital Council framework covering Digital Public Infrastructure, Cyber Security, Digital Talent and AI. We welcome the initiative to explore a Centre of Excellence for Applied AI in Johor."