Chennai IAF air show: Sad and pained by Marina deaths, says Kanimozhi Karunanidhi

CHENNAI: Facing flak from the people for poor organising, Deputy General Secretary of the ruling DMK and Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Monday expressed regret over the death of five persons during the Marina air show and said that gathering of people in such unmanageable numbers must be avoided in future.

Probably the first to react from the ruling DMK in the aftermath of the deaths, Kanimozhi, in a message posted on her ‘X’ page, said, “The news of people, who gathered at Marina in very large numbers to witness the air show, suffering due to overcrowding and five persons dying in the scorching heat is very sad and painful.”

Calling the enormity of the crowd “Unmanageable”, the DMK MP said, “Gatherings of such kind must be avoided henceforth.”

Significantly, Health minister Ma Subramanian responded to the public outrage late Sunday and said, “No one dead in the crowd. No dead is related to crowd or mismanagement.”