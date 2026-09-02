Chennai: How a citizen's video helped improve traffic at TIDEL Park signal

CHENNAI: Traffic flow at the TIDEL Park signal in Chennai has improved after traffic police installed barricades to separate right-turning vehicles from lanes meant for straight-moving traffic, following an X user's post highlighting the issue.
The X user, named Kumar, had earlier posted a video showing right-turning vehicles blocking lanes meant for straight-moving traffic at the junction. Following the intervention by the traffic police, the user recorded the junction again and posted a video showing smoother traffic movement.
The user said most vehicles were now keeping the straight-moving lanes clear, with the improvement particularly noticeable among MTC buses.
The traffic police officer on duty reportedly thanked the Kumar and said the intervention had helped reduce congestion, according to the post. The officer was also surprised to see most MTC buses following the designated lane.
Kumar also said an MTC official had earlier contacted them to appreciate the video. The official said the video had been used to help drivers understand the issue and advised them to follow the designated lane.