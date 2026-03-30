Chennai: House painter attacks co-worker with same name; arrested

According to the police, the incident happened on Saturday. The victim, Karthik (32) of Ambedkar Nagar, Adambakkam, works as a house painter. Investigations revealed that he had frequent quarrels with his co-worker, also named Karthik (40), at the workplace.



On Saturday evening, the victim was walking along TNHB colony 8th street in Velachery when the assailant Karthik, accosted him. The assault escalated within minutes, and the attacker took a brick from the road and repeatedly attacked him and fled the scene.



A passerby rescued the seriously injured victim and admitted him to a hospital, where he underwent treatment for his injuries. The injured man filed a complaint with the Velachery Police, after which the police registered a case and arrested the accused, S Karthik (40) of Velachery.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.