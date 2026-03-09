Chennai hotels fear shutdown as LPG supply stoppage looms

"There are no alternative ways but to shut down if LPG is not available," said M Ravi, president of the Chennai Hotels Association.

He said more than 10,000 hotels and eateries across Chennai depend on commercial LPG cylinders for daily operations. Even small establishments such as tea shops require LPG to function, he noted. According to the association, a medium-sized restaurant typically consumes between 5 and 10 LPG cylinders a day.