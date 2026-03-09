Chennai hotels fear shutdown as LPG supply stoppage looms

CHENNAI: The echoes of the brutal conflict in West Asia are reaching closer home, with the association representing more than 10,000 hotels and eateries across Chennai stating that they were staring at the prospect of a shutdown if the rumours about halt supply of commercial LPG cylinders from March 10 come true.
"There are no alternative ways but to shut down if LPG is not available," said M Ravi, president of the Chennai Hotels Association.
He said more than 10,000 hotels and eateries across Chennai depend on commercial LPG cylinders for daily operations. Even small establishments such as tea shops require LPG to function, he noted. According to the association, a medium-sized restaurant typically consumes between 5 and 10 LPG cylinders a day.
Any disruption in supply would, therefore, immediately affect food preparation and service across the sector.
While a few establishments may be able to temporarily shift to induction-based cooking, only a small section of the industry has access to such alternative arrangements, Ravi said.
Describing the situation as unprecedented, he said the industry hoped it would be resolved quickly to avoid disruption to food services.
The association has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking uninterrupted supply of commercial LPG for the food service industry and urging the Centre to treat LPG supply to restaurants as an essential service.
The body also warned that any prolonged disruption would affect not only eateries but also hospitals, college hostels, IT parks, and travellers who depend on their services.
Meanwhile, reports from neighbouring Karnataka said the Bangalore Hotels Association has already announced that restaurants will not be able to function from Tuesday due to severe shortage of commercial LPG.
However, State-owned oil firms stated in SMS sent to consumers that claims of shortage circulating on social media were misleading and baseless. “There is adequate availability of fuel in the country,” said a message from Bharat Petroleum, assuring that there was no need for any concern.
Earlier, the Tamil Nadu Hotels Association had also urged the Union government to withdraw the order restricting the supply of commercial LPG cylinders, warning that the move could severely affect restaurants and hotels across the State.
The association had said the hospitality sector employs a large workforce and any disruption in LPG supply could impact both businesses and the public who rely on food services daily.