Chennai: Hotel in T Nagar fined Rs 3 L for failing to report foreign guests

According to sources, authorities found that foreigners were accommodated at a guest house in T Nagar, without their details being entered in the mandatory online system or reported to the FRRO office in Nungambakkam.

As per regulations, hotels, hospitals, educational institutions and private accommodation providers are required to register the details of foreign nationals and submit the information to the FRRO at Shastri Bhavan in Nungambakkam. Officials said failure to comply attracts action under provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Acts.