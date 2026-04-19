Chennai: Hotel in T Nagar fined Rs 3 L for failing to report foreign guests

CHENNAI: FRRO (Foreigners Regional Registration Office) authorities imposed a fine of Rs 3 lakh on the management of a hotel in T Nagar for failing to report the stay of foreign nationals in their property.
According to sources, authorities found that foreigners were accommodated at a guest house in T Nagar, without their details being entered in the mandatory online system or reported to the FRRO office in Nungambakkam.
As per regulations, hotels, hospitals, educational institutions and private accommodation providers are required to register the details of foreign nationals and submit the information to the FRRO at Shastri Bhavan in Nungambakkam. Officials said failure to comply attracts action under provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Acts.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the hotel had failed to get permission from the concerned department to admit foreigners as guests in the hotel. Police have also seized the records and ledgers from the hotel and will inquire about the foreigners who stayed in the hotel in the past.
A police complaint too was filed against the management. Further investigations are underway.