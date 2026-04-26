Chennai hosts second edition of Great Shef as home cooks bring flavours, stories and creativity alive

CHENNAI: Around 65 women from different age groups and walks of life came together in the city on Saturday for a lively cook-off that celebrated skill, creativity and a shared love for food. The second edition of Great Shef, hosted by Grand Chennai by GRT Hotels & Resorts, saw participants bring not just dishes, but stories and traditions from their kitchens. The event was designed as a platform for home cooks, aspiring chefs and food enthusiasts to showcase their talent. Participants were asked to bring one prepared dish from home, across categories such as vegetarian or non-vegetarian starters, main courses and a temple prasadam category.
Chef Sheetharaman Prasad, Corporate Executive Chef at GRT Hotels & Resorts and General Secretary of SICA, said the response this year was overwhelming. “We had around 65 participants. The quality of food was so good that instead of selecting 10 finalists, we shortlisted 13 for the final round,” he said.
The dishes reflected a wide range of flavours and influences. Some of the standout entries included Fish Nirvana with ghee rice, Chicken Chettinad, Mariamman temple kumbh sapadu, raj kachori and a mezze platter. “It was wonderful to see so many talented home chefs step out and present their food on a professional stage. The creativity and finesse were impressive,” the chef added.
From this pool, finalists moved on to a live cooking round that tested both skill and spontaneity. In this round, participants were given a mystery box with two surprise ingredients and asked to create a dish on the spot. “It was a freestyle round. We provided all the ingredients and they had to incorporate the ones from the mystery box into their dish,” he explained.
The final round saw equally interesting creations such as kozhi kheema urundai with rasam rice, malai kofta curry and Pondicherry biryani, each reflecting the participants’ ability to adapt and innovate under pressure. Beyond the competition, the day had a relaxed, celebratory feel, with a spread of food, high tea and a mocktail bar adding to the experience. The growing interest was evident, with participation increasing significantly from last year. “Last year, we had 25 participants. This year it was 65. We also saw more young people taking part. They were curious, asked questions and brought in fresh ideas,” said the chef.
He also noted that judging such events is a learning experience in itself. “You see home cooks presenting something unique and well thought out. The quality, innovation and presentation were commendable,” he said.
The event was judged by a panel of chefs, including Ganesh U, Executive Chef at Grand Madurai by GRT Hotels; Kishore Kumar, Executive Chef at Radisson Blu Hotel and Suites GRT Chennai; V N Kumar, Executive Chef at Grand Kakinada; and Chef Nagesh, Culinary Trainer at Grand Chennai.
For the organisers, the aim was simple: to create a space where passion for cooking could be recognised and celebrated. “We are happy to provide a platform where women can turn their love for cooking into something more. Seeing them perform with such confidence, especially in the final round, was truly rewarding,” Chef Sheetharaman Prasad concluded.