Chennai hosts second edition of Great Shef as home cooks bring flavours, stories and creativity alive

From this pool, finalists moved on to a live cooking round that tested both skill and spontaneity. In this round, participants were given a mystery box with two surprise ingredients and asked to create a dish on the spot. “It was a freestyle round. We provided all the ingredients and they had to incorporate the ones from the mystery box into their dish,” he explained.

The final round saw equally interesting creations such as kozhi kheema urundai with rasam rice, malai kofta curry and Pondicherry biryani, each reflecting the participants’ ability to adapt and innovate under pressure. Beyond the competition, the day had a relaxed, celebratory feel, with a spread of food, high tea and a mocktail bar adding to the experience. The growing interest was evident, with participation increasing significantly from last year. “Last year, we had 25 participants. This year it was 65. We also saw more young people taking part. They were curious, asked questions and brought in fresh ideas,” said the chef.