Chennai hosts first-ever 'Grooves N Grain' vinyl records exhibition

You can't stack records one on top of another. They have to be stored vertically. If you stack them, they can get crushed or crack. Also, check the inner sleeves once in a while. They shouldn't stick to the record, as that can damage it,” shares the collector.

Even after collecting around 350 records, Phani says he is still fine-tuning and cataloguing his collection. "Keeping them organised is pretty hard. Initially, you tend to buy too many records. It takes time to listen to all of them," he says.

Sometimes, Phani buys a record not for the music, but for its cover. "Some of the record covers are amazing. The artwork, designs and photographs from the '60s, '70s and '80s are really interesting. People who are interested in creativity should look at how these covers were made. They used very little technology, but created something really beautiful."