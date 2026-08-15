Chennai hospital staff leaps from 4th floor of private hospital, injured

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old Sweta Ghosh, employed at a private hospital in Aminjikarai, was grievously injured after she jumped from the fourth floor of the hospital building on Friday.
Sweta was a translator at the hospital. She assisted foreign nationals and patients from other states by translating medical information, explaining treatment procedures and counselling them on hospital charges.
Preliminary probe revealed that Sweta was questioned by the administrative department head and two HR managers over a miscommunication with a patient about fee particulars.
After the meeting, she jumped off the fourth floor. She was rescued and moved to a private hospital for further treatment. Aminjikarai police are investigating.