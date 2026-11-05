Chennai hospital honours people living with diabetes for 50 yrs

CHENNAI: Individuals who have lived with Type 2 diabetes for more than 50 years and students with Type 1 diabetes were honoured at a ceremony organised by Dr Mohan's Diabetes Specialities Centre (DMDSC) and the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation (MDRF), in association with the Hinduja Foundation.
Held at DMDSC's Gopalapuram centre ahead of World Diabetes Day on November 14, the event featured the Dr V Mohan Diabetes Golden Jubilee Medal for Conquering Diabetes Awards and the Hinduja Foundation T1D Academic Excellence Awards.
The Golden Jubilee awards recognised individuals who continue to manage Type 2 diabetes after five decades, while the academic awards honoured students who excelled while managing Type 1 diabetes.
The awards were presented by Dr Mohan, chairman of DMDSC and MDRF; Dr Ashish Mendhi, programme director of the Hinduja Foundation; Dr RM Anjana, managing director of DMDSC and president of MDRF; and Dr Ranjit Unnikrishnan, vice-chairman of DMDSC.
"Living with Type 2 diabetes for more than 50 years and continuing to manage the condition is a remarkable achievement," said Dr Mohan, stressing the importance of appropriate treatment, regular monitoring and consistent diabetes management.
In his chief guest’s address, Dr Mendhi said children and young people with Type 1 diabetes deserved opportunities to learn, grow and realise their potential. Recognising their academic achievements, he said, encouraged them to pursue their aspirations while managing the condition.