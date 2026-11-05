Chennai hospital honours people living with diabetes for 50 yrs

Held at DMDSC's Gopalapuram centre ahead of World Diabetes Day on November 14, the event featured the Dr V Mohan Diabetes Golden Jubilee Medal for Conquering Diabetes Awards and the Hinduja Foundation T1D Academic Excellence Awards.

The Golden Jubilee awards recognised individuals who continue to manage Type 2 diabetes after five decades, while the academic awards honoured students who excelled while managing Type 1 diabetes.

The awards were presented by Dr Mohan, chairman of DMDSC and MDRF; Dr Ashish Mendhi, programme director of the Hinduja Foundation; Dr RM Anjana, managing director of DMDSC and president of MDRF; and Dr Ranjit Unnikrishnan, vice-chairman of DMDSC.