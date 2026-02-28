Chennai: Home Guard volunteer suspended for accepting bribe

CHENNAI: A Home Guard personnel was placed under suspension after a video surfaced on social media showing him accepting money from a lorry driver at the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border check-post near Gummidipoondi in Tiruvallur district.
The incident occurred at the integrated vehicle check-post at Elavur, where Home Guard personnel assist local police in conducting round-the-clock inspections of vehicles entering the state, sources said.
Babu (35), a Home Guard on duty at the check-post, was seen receiving money from the driver of a mini-lorry travelling from Andhra Pradesh towards Chennai.
The driver recorded the interaction on his mobile phone and later shared the video on social media platforms.