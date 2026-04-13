Chennai: Hoax bomb threat sent to 3 places including Trisha's residence

CHENNAI: The city police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad personnel were kept on their toes on Monday after the Passport Seva Kendra at Saligramam, the Deputy High Commission of Bangladesh in Chennai and actor Trisha's residence received hoax bomb threats
According to police sources, the bomb threat was sent by email to the police headquarters after which teams were alerted, and the premises of the actor's residence in Teynampet were swept.
Similar searches were also conducted at the other locations, and the threat was declared a hoax.
Investigators said the same email earlier issued similar threats targeting the residences of Rajinikanth and Dhanush in Poes Garden a few days ago. The police registered a case and initiated an investigation.
Cybercrime teams began efforts to trace the origin of the email and identify those responsible.