Chennai hit and run murder: 3 including grandson of DMK leader surrender

CHENNAI: The City Police have arrested three college students, including S Chandru, the grandson of Chennai Corporation councillor and DMK leader K Dhanasekaran, who were in the luxury car that intentionally mowed down a two-wheeler on Monday night, leading to the death of a 19-year-old student.

Besides Chandru, police have also arrested his friends, Aaron and Yashwin.

The accident was initially considered to be a case of hit-and-run, but later turned out to be an intentional act.

Chandru was escorted to Tirumangalam police station on Tuesday night by Dhanasekaran's men, who handed him over to the police for interrogation. The car belonged to Chandru and was driven by Aaron, according to police.

The deceased, identified as S Nithin Sai (19) of Ayanavaram was a final year English literature student at a college in Mylapore. His friend, S Abishek (20), who was injured in the accident, is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Nithin and Abishek had gone to a food court in Anna Nagar on Monday night, where they met some of their school juniors who asked them to stand by them as a show of strength in a clash between two student groups.

Investigations revealed that two boys had a common romantic interest which had escalated into a group clash.

Youths from Nithin's group flung stones at the cars of the opposite group, damaging the vehicle. As things started escalating, Abishek and Nithin left the scene on their scooter, with Nithin riding pillion.

Around 11.30 pm, as they were along School Road in Thirumangalam, a rashly driven luxury car, purportedly by one of the youths from the opposite group, rammed their scooter, throwing both Nithin and Abishek off the vehicle. Neither of them was wearing helmets, Nithin suffered grave head injuries, killing him on the spot.