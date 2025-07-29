Luxury car mows down college student in Anna Nagar, police probe murder angle

CHENNAI: City police are investigating whether the death of a college student in a hit-and-run in Anna Nagar on Monday night, after a luxury car rammed into his two-wheeler, was a case of premeditated murder, as alleged by the deceased’s friends.

A senior police officer confirmed that an investigation is underway to verify these claims.

The deceased, S Nithin Sai (19) of Ayanavaram, was a first-year BA student at a college in Mylapore.

On Monday night (July 28), Nithin Sai was riding pillion while his friend, S Abishek (20), rode the scooter. The duo had met friends for dinner and were returning home when the incident occurred.

Around 11.30 pm, as they were riding along School Road in Thirumangalam, a rashly driven luxury car hit their scooter from behind, throwing both off the bike.

Neither of them was wearing a helmet, and Nithin Sai, who suffered head injuries, died on the spot. Passersby rushed to their aid and moved them to the hospital.

Personnel from the Thirumangalam Traffic Investigation Wing are probing the incident.