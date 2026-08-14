Chennai: History sheeter's aide held with 4 kg of ganja

He was apprehended at the Perambur railway station, and about 4 kg of ganja was seized.

The Triplicane Prohibition and Enforcement Wing (PEW) received a tip-off about the movement of narcotics, after which a team intercepted the suspect, identified as Karthik.

During interrogation, he disclosed that he was associated with Vellaikkali, a history-sheeter currently lodged in Puzhal Prison. Karthik was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.