Chennai: History sheeter, woman aide arrested for snatching chain from 90-year-old woman

CHENNAI: A history sheeter and a woman, who allegedly snatched the chain from a 90-year-old woman in Nanganallur two weeks ago, were arrested by the police.
The police have recovered the 4.5 sovereign gold chain, and also Rs 1.5 lakh cash and a two-wheeler from them.
On July 8, when Vaidehi (90) of Nanganallur went to buy flowers in the evening, a man approached her on the pretext of asking for an address. When the elderly woman came near him, the accused snatched her gold chain and fled.
Based on a complaint lodged by her son, Rajagopal (60), the Pazhavanthangal police registered a case and began investigations.
A police team examined CCTV footage and arrested the two accused, Srinivasan (55) of Tondiarpet. During interrogation, it was found that he had handed over the stolen chain to Karpagam of Ellis Road in Mylapore, who pledged it at a bank and gave him the money. The chain was recovered from the bank.
Srinivasan is a history sheeter with 13 pending cases, including theft and robbery, said the police. Both accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.