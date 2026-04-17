Chennai

Chennai: History-sheeter held for stealing two-wheeler from teashop

The complainant, Sulaiman Fashil (36), reported that his nephew Arif had parked his scooter outside a tea shop near the Eri Karai signal in Maduravoyal on April 2
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CHENNAI: Police arrested a 23-year-old history-sheeter for stealing a two-wheeler parked outside a tea shop in Maduravoyal, and have recovered the vehicle.

The complainant, Sulaiman Fashil (36), a cinema industry professional from Muniyappa Nagar, Nerkundram, reported that his nephew Arif had parked his scooter outside a tea shop near the Eri Karai signal in Maduravoyal on April 2.

When Arif returned, the vehicle was missing. Based on Fashil’s complaint, Maduravoyal police registered a case. A team identified the accused as Harisudhan (23), a resident of Pari Street, Alappakkam, who was arrested on Thursday. The stolen scooter was recovered from his possession.

Probe revealed that Harisudhan has a criminal record, with 9 cases pending against him at various police stations including Vellavedu, Thiruverkadu, Padiravettu, and Sriperumbudur.

Maduravoyal
two-wheeler
History-sheeter held

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