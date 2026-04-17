Chennai: History-sheeter held for stealing two-wheeler from teashop

When Arif returned, the vehicle was missing. Based on Fashil’s complaint, Maduravoyal police registered a case. A team identified the accused as Harisudhan (23), a resident of Pari Street, Alappakkam, who was arrested on Thursday. The stolen scooter was recovered from his possession.

Probe revealed that Harisudhan has a criminal record, with 9 cases pending against him at various police stations including Vellavedu, Thiruverkadu, Padiravettu, and Sriperumbudur.