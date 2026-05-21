Chennai: History-sheeter held for assaulting woman with log

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old history-sheeter was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman with a wooden log and threatening her life following a dispute in RK Nagar.
The accused, Anand of Karunanidhi Nagar 2nd Street, Tondiarpet, was arrested on May 20 based on a complaint from victim Lalitha (27).
She alleged that Anand and a friend attacked her with hands and a wooden log on the night of May 19, also assaulting her relative and destroying her LED TV. The dispute arose after Anand’s wife made inappropriate remarks about Lalitha’s husband's cousin. When Lalitha confronted her, tensions escalated.
Anand is a history-sheeter with 18 prior cases, including robbery and assault. The RK Nagar police registered a case under the BNS Act and the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Women Harassment Act.
Following his arrest, Anand was produced in court and remanded to judicial custody. Police are searching for his absconding accomplice.