Chennai: History-sheeter held for assaulting woman with log

The accused, Anand of Karunanidhi Nagar 2nd Street, Tondiarpet, was arrested on May 20 based on a complaint from victim Lalitha (27).

She alleged that Anand and a friend attacked her with hands and a wooden log on the night of May 19, also assaulting her relative and destroying her LED TV. The dispute arose after Anand’s wife made inappropriate remarks about Lalitha’s husband's cousin. When Lalitha confronted her, tensions escalated.