Chennai: History sheeter, associates attack SI with sickle near Minjur

Venkatesh, the injured SI, is attached to the anti-narcotics intelligence unit (ANIU), and was part of the team that was on the look-out for a history sheeter, Boopalan.

After zeroing in on a house in Athipattu where Boopalan was hiding, the SI attempted to nab him. But the history sheeter allegedly attacked Venkatesh with a sickle, inflicting injuries to his head, before fleeing the spot.

Venkatesh was rushed to a private hospital in Minjur, where he received treatment.