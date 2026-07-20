Chennai: History sheeter, associates attack SI with sickle near Minjur

CHENNAI: The city police are searching for a history sheeter and his associates after they allegedly attacked a sub-inspector who went for an inquiry near Minjur on Saturday night.
Venkatesh, the injured SI, is attached to the anti-narcotics intelligence unit (ANIU), and was part of the team that was on the look-out for a history sheeter, Boopalan.
After zeroing in on a house in Athipattu where Boopalan was hiding, the SI attempted to nab him. But the history sheeter allegedly attacked Venkatesh with a sickle, inflicting injuries to his head, before fleeing the spot.
Venkatesh was rushed to a private hospital in Minjur, where he received treatment.
Senior police officers, including Red Hills Deputy Commissioner Maheswari, visited the spot and conducted an inquiry. The police have collected CCTV footage from the surrounding areas and formed special teams to trace the accused. Based on Venkatesh's complaint, the Minjur police have registered a case under sections including attempt to murder, assault on a public servant while discharging official duty, and causing grievous hurt with dangerous weapons. Further investigations are under way.