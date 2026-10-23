Basin Bridge, Cooum bridge to be widened; Vyasarpadi grade separator to be extended

Cooum bridge: Wider deck proposed near Koyambedu

The third project concerns the bridge across the Cooum river on Jawaharlal Nehru Road, also known as the Inner Ring Road, near the Koyambedu-Anna Nagar West intersection and about 300 metres from VR Mall. The road connects major hubs including Guindy, Vadapalani, Koyambedu, Anna Nagar, Padi and Kolathur.

The corridor carries more than 1.2 lakh PCUs a day, but the existing bridge restricts the effective carriageway width to 18.8 metres. This creates a bottleneck, with queues extending between Koyambedu junction and the VR Mall-Thirumangalam junction during peak hours. The bridge is an important route for the Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus, Koyambedu wholesale market, Metro feeder services and freight traffic.

The proposal is to widen the bridge deck from 18.8 metres to 33.8 metres across its eight spans, covering a total length of 131 metres. The approach roads are also proposed to be widened by 5 metres over 250 metres on either side.

The three consultancy assignments have a combined estimated cost of Rs 52.60 lakh, with each study scheduled to be completed in five months. The DPRs will assess engineering feasibility, traffic requirements, structural options, land needs, utility shifting and project costs, providing the basis for decisions on the scope and implementation of the proposed works.