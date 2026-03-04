Chennai: High Court grants permission for DNA test in Madhampatty Rangaraj issue
CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has granted permission to conduct a DNA test on noted chef Madhampatty Rangaraj in connection with an ongoing legal dispute.
Fashion designer Joy Crizildaa had made allegations on social media, accusing Madhampatty Rangaraj of deceiving her under the pretext of marriage and had also tagged his enterprise, Madhampatty Pakashala, in her posts. Aggrieved by the same, Madhampatty Pakashala instituted proceedings before the High Court.
The Court had earlier appointed former HC Justice PN Prakash as a mediator to facilitate mediation between the parties.
During the course of the proceedings, counsel appearing for Joy Crizildaa submitted that a DNA test ought to be conducted to establish that Rangaraj is the biological father of her child. Counsel for Rangaraj, on instructions, submitted that his client was willing to undergo such a test. The Court then directed the parties to file an appropriate application in this regard.
During the hearing before Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, both parties filed applications seeking permission to conduct the DNA test. Allowing the application, the Justice granted leave to conduct the DNA test on Madhampatty Rangaraj.
The Court further appointed an Advocate Commissioner to coordinate with the Forensic Sciences department and laboratory at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Chennai, and to take necessary steps for conducting the DNA analysis.
The Advocate Commissioner has been directed to obtain the report upon completion of the test and submit the same before the mediator. The matter was adjourned to March 30 for further proceedings.