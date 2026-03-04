Chennai: High Court grants permission for DNA test in Madhampatty Rangaraj issue

Fashion designer Joy Crizildaa had made allegations on social media, accusing Madhampatty Rangaraj of deceiving her under the pretext of marriage and had also tagged his enterprise, Madhampatty Pakashala, in her posts. Aggrieved by the same, Madhampatty Pakashala instituted proceedings before the High Court.

The Court had earlier appointed former HC Justice PN Prakash as a mediator to facilitate mediation between the parties.