Chennai heritage walk highlights Telugu community’s role in shaping Madras

The walk also revisits important educational and cultural institutions linked to the Telugu-speaking community. One such stop is Kesari Higher Secondary School, a Telugu-medium school established decades ago. “Because there was a sizeable Telugu-speaking population in Chennai, there were many Telugu-medium schools across the city. Kesari School became one of the major landmarks connected to the community,” Sindhuja explains.

The heritage walk also touches upon the political history surrounding Madras after Independence, particularly the famous ‘Madras Manade’ movement. “When states were reorganised on linguistic lines, there was a huge political struggle between Tamil and Telugu leaders over who would retain Madras as the capital,” says the heritage enthusiast.

The walk also highlights influential Telugu leaders who shaped the city, including T Prakasam, who served as the Chief Minister of Madras Presidency in 1946. Beyond politics and institutions, the walk also explores how Telugu influence became part of Chennai’s everyday culture through food, sweets, textiles and businesses. Stops include Andhra sweet shops, restaurants and textile spaces that continue to remain popular in the city today.

Sindhuja points out that Andhra meals have become deeply embedded within Chennai’s food culture. “Everyone in Madras loves Andhra meals today. I will also be talking about how Andhra food became so popular in Chennai over the years,” she says.

The walk also features places like APCO Handloom House, known for Andhra weaves including Venkatagiri, Uppada and Mangalagiri sarees, along with Kalamkari textiles. “These are fabrics and crafts that came from Andhra but became familiar to Chennai shoppers as well,” she adds. Another stop includes the Andhra Social and Cultural Association on Vijayaraghava Road, which continues to function as an important community space even today. Sindhuja says many roads and neighbourhoods across Chennai still carry the names and legacies of Telugu-speaking figures who once shaped the city.

For Sindhuja, the walk is ultimately about understanding how interconnected South Indian histories really are. “A lot of these stories are hidden in plain sight. We pass by these places every day without realising the history behind them. South Indian history has always been deeply interlinked,” she says. The Telugu Heritage Walk will take place on May 24 from 4 pm to 6 pm, beginning in front of Kesari Higher Secondary School in T Nagar.