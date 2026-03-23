Chennai: Heavy vehicle menace turns Manali New Town accident prone

CHENNAI: Residents of Manali New Town have once again raised concerns over the frequent movement of container-trailer lorries through Phase 1, Phase 2 and Dwaraka Nagar, alleging that the unchecked entry of heavy vehicles poses a serious threat to public safety.
They say the heavy vehicles often flout speed limits while passing through the residential stretches and have caused three accidents in the past month alone.
Residents also allege that several residential plots in the locality have been converted into parking spaces for container trucks, making the area unsafe, particularly for students. The neighbourhood has over five educational institutions, including two primary schools, two high schools and a higher secondary school.
Following repeated complaints, a barricade was installed in October on the main road, with a notice regulating the entry timing of heavy vehicles. However, residents claim that violations continue unchecked.
He warned that continued movement of such vehicles could put school students at risk.
He also pointed to a recent accident involving an elderly person. "Ten days ago, in broad daylight, a container lorry hit an elderly man, leaving him with a major fracture. Three such incidents have occurred in the past month," he added.
A senior official from Avadi traffic police said appropriate action would be taken once the issue is examined. Residents stressed that the stringent regulation of heavy vehicle movement in residential areas is essential to ensure public safety.