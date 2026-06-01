Chennai: Heatwave drives up patronage on AC buses in May

CHENNAI: With sweltering temperatures making daily commutes more challenging, the patronage of AC buses operated by the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) registered a marginal increase in May.
According to MTC officials, the corporation currently operates 225 AC buses across the city. The average number of passengers travelling on each AC bus increased from 340 a day in April to 360 a day in May.
Officials said the ridership was expected to rise further in June as summer conditions continue. “Overall, around 81,000 passengers travelled in AC buses every day during May,” an official said.
The MTC has a fleet strength of 4,080 buses and schedules the operation of 3,858 services daily.
On an average, each bus carries about 853 passengers a day, highlighting the crucial role of the public transport network in meeting the city's commuting needs.