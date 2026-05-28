Chennai heatwave alert: Check out safety measures, first-aid tips issued by Corporation

CHENNAI: With summer temperatures rising sharply across Tamil Nadu, the Greater Chennai Corporation has issued a detailed public advisory outlining precautionary measures to prevent heat-related illnesses.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the Corporation said various steps are being taken through its Public Health and Preventive Medicine Department to safeguard residents from the impact of extreme heat. People have been advised to drink water frequently even if they do not feel thirsty and ensure urine remains light yellow in colour, indicating adequate hydration.
According to the advisory, the normal human body temperature is around 37 degrees Celsius (36.1°C–37.8°C). When surrounding temperatures rise beyond this level, the body attempts to regulate heat through sweating and increased blood flow to the skin.
The Corporation warned that excessive sweating during summer can lead to dehydration and salt deficiency, causing symptoms such as severe thirst, headache, fatigue, dizziness, muscle cramps, reduced urination, fainting and seizures.
Infants, young children, pregnant women and senior citizens are considered the most vulnerable to heat-related illnesses.
What safety measures should people follow during extreme heat?
People working outdoors have been advised to drink water regularly, avoid hot beverages and consume buttermilk, rice gruel mixed with salt and buttermilk, tender coconut water, lemon juice with salt and ORS solutions.
The advisory also recommends wearing loose-fitting cotton clothes, using caps, towels or umbrellas while stepping out and carrying drinking water during travel. Residents have been urged to avoid unnecessary exposure to sunlight and refrain from exercising during peak daytime heat.
To keep homes cool, the Corporation advised residents to cover windows and doors exposed to direct sunlight with curtains and keep windows open at night for ventilation. Taking baths with cool water has also been recommended.
What are the first-aid guidelines and medical preparedness measures?
In case of symptoms such as fatigue, headache or dizziness while working under the sun, people have been advised to immediately move to a cooler place and drink water, lemon juice or ORS solution. Those experiencing fainting, extreme fatigue, excessive thirst or severe pain have been urged to seek medical attention immediately.
The Corporation also issued first-aid guidelines for heatstroke victims. If a person faints, residents should immediately contact a doctor or ambulance service, lay the person on one side, loosen clothing, apply ice packs and sprinkle cool water over the body while ensuring proper ventilation. Aspirin and paracetamol tablets should not be given to heatstroke victims, the advisory added.
The Greater Chennai Corporation said 140 urban primary health centres, 200 urban wellness centres, 16 urban community welfare centres, three maternity hospitals and the Communicable Diseases Hospital have been kept ready to treat heat-related illnesses.
Authorities also said medicines and 1.34 lakh ORS packets are available in stock.
The civic body further noted that the city’s 57 shelters for homeless people can be used by the public during extreme heat conditions. Residents, outdoor workers and long-distance travellers have been urged to follow all precautionary measures and remain safe during the ongoing summer season.