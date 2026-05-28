Chennai heatwave alert: Check out safety measures, first-aid tips issued by Corporation

According to the advisory, the normal human body temperature is around 37 degrees Celsius (36.1°C–37.8°C). When surrounding temperatures rise beyond this level, the body attempts to regulate heat through sweating and increased blood flow to the skin.

The Corporation warned that excessive sweating during summer can lead to dehydration and salt deficiency, causing symptoms such as severe thirst, headache, fatigue, dizziness, muscle cramps, reduced urination, fainting and seizures.

Infants, young children, pregnant women and senior citizens are considered the most vulnerable to heat-related illnesses.

What safety measures should people follow during extreme heat?

People working outdoors have been advised to drink water regularly, avoid hot beverages and consume buttermilk, rice gruel mixed with salt and buttermilk, tender coconut water, lemon juice with salt and ORS solutions.

The advisory also recommends wearing loose-fitting cotton clothes, using caps, towels or umbrellas while stepping out and carrying drinking water during travel. Residents have been urged to avoid unnecessary exposure to sunlight and refrain from exercising during peak daytime heat.

To keep homes cool, the Corporation advised residents to cover windows and doors exposed to direct sunlight with curtains and keep windows open at night for ventilation. Taking baths with cool water has also been recommended.