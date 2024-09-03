Chennai: Head constable on the run after sexual harassment complaint

CHENNAI: A head constable with the Greater Chennai Police is on the run after being summoned for enquiry by the Government Railway Police (GRP) in connection with a sexual harassment complaint against him. Kamalakannan (42) is attached to the Saidapet Police Station's law and order wing.

On August 25, at around 9 pm, Kamalakannan was waiting to board a train to Chengalpattu at the Saidapet railway station. He was allegedly in an inebriated state when he approached a private medical college student who was standing at the platform. He spoke to her suggestively and attempted to misbehave with her, police sources said.

When the student raised an alarm, fellow passengers gathered around the cop and handed him over to Railway Protection Force (RPF) constables. He was then taken to the Mambalam GRP station for enquiry.

GRP personnel recovered Kamalakannan's mobile phone and asked him to report to the station the next day.

However, the police constable never appeared for enquiry and was not to be found at his residence in Padappai address either. Following this, special police teams have been formed to trace him.

Meanwhile, the Chennai police has suspended head constable Kamalakannan. Further disciplinary proceedings will be initiated against him, the police said.