Chennai: Hawkers shun Marina shops draw; no brownies for lone applicant

CHENNAI: Expressing strong opposition to the 'lucky draw system' move for shop allotment at Marina Beach, the vendors boycotted the event conducted by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on February 12 (Thursday), following the Madras High Court order to regulate the number of shops at the Beach.
The Marina Kadarkarai Vyabarigal Sangam shut down their shops for the day. Despite the boycott, a sole vendor participated in the event; however, she left in disappointment after failing to receive an allotment. The event was held under the supervision of former chief justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, N Paul Vasanthakumar, and GCC commissioner J Kumaraguraubaran at Amma Maligai in Ripon Building campus.
According to the merchant associations, around 8 small associations were part of the Marina Anaithu Pothunala Sangam, and as many as 1,996 shop owners are part of the associations. The High Court recently ordered a drastic reduction in the number of shops from 1996 to 300 to regulate the shops, impacting the livelihoods of residents who make ends meet through their businesses.
S Sasi Kumar, president of Marina Anaithu Pothunala Sangam, alleged, "The 1,996 members of the association run shops on the sands of Marina. The GCC or the High Court never consulted with us nor conducted a meeting with us over the allotment of the shop numbers. So, we boycotted the event conducted by the local body."
It is worth noting that a few years back, a similar draw was held, headed by Justice Vineet Kothari, following a 60 per cent and 40 per cent ratio for existing and new vendors. However, the initiative was halted after the vendors' protest.
Questioning the GCC's implementation of the High Court order, Sasi Kumar said, "The GCC has failed to follow the previous orders in regulating the shops at Marina, but has initiated the implementation of the new order by the special divisional bench. This will affect the livelihood of the people engaged in this business for three generations."
Meanwhile, a lone shop owner, S Roopavathy of Purasawalkam, who came with a hope to get an allotment, went back with doubt and uncertainty. Speaking to DT Next, she said, "I have been running a brownie shop at Marina for the past year. I followed the law and came to the lucky draw event with hope. But my shop number was not selected during the procedure. I am a single woman raising two children below the age of 12, earning Rs 15,000 per month to meet the expenses. Now I have to look for an alternative option."
Meanwhile, GCC commissioner J Kumaragurabaran said, "Following the High Court order, we have conducted the event and allotted the shops for the vendors. We will submit the details of 300 selected 300 vendors to the court. Alternative places for the rest of the vendors will be under consideration."