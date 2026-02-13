Chennai: Hawkers shun Marina shops draw; no brownies for lone applicant

It is worth noting that a few years back, a similar draw was held, headed by Justice Vineet Kothari, following a 60 per cent and 40 per cent ratio for existing and new vendors. However, the initiative was halted after the vendors' protest.

Questioning the GCC's implementation of the High Court order, Sasi Kumar said, "The GCC has failed to follow the previous orders in regulating the shops at Marina, but has initiated the implementation of the new order by the special divisional bench. This will affect the livelihood of the people engaged in this business for three generations."

Meanwhile, a lone shop owner, S Roopavathy of Purasawalkam, who came with a hope to get an allotment, went back with doubt and uncertainty. Speaking to DT Next, she said, "I have been running a brownie shop at Marina for the past year. I followed the law and came to the lucky draw event with hope. But my shop number was not selected during the procedure. I am a single woman raising two children below the age of 12, earning Rs 15,000 per month to meet the expenses. Now I have to look for an alternative option."

Meanwhile, GCC commissioner J Kumaragurabaran said, "Following the High Court order, we have conducted the event and allotted the shops for the vendors. We will submit the details of 300 selected 300 vendors to the court. Alternative places for the rest of the vendors will be under consideration."