Chennai: Gunny bags of cleared silt kept on Anna Salai, Poonamallee High Road

CHENNAI: As part of monsoon works, the Greater Chennai Corporation has been cleaning the silt catchpits and also desilting canals in the city. However, pedestrians and motorists using major arterial routes like Anna Salai and Poonamallee High Road complain that the excavated silt, packed in plastic gunny sacks, has been abandoned on footpaths and road margins for over a week instead of being cleared immediately.
On busy stretches of Anna Salai, including spans near AG-DMS Metro station, Anna Flyover, Anna Arivalayam, and the Accountant General’s office, silt-filled bags can be seen on pedestrian walkways. A similar sight is visible along Poonamallee High Road near St. Andrew’s Kirk.
Ahead of the monsoon, the State Highways Department has been undertaking storm water maintenance work along another 430 km, covering around 18,000 silt catchpits. Clearing operations are also being carried out at minor and major subways, and at 12 pedestrian subways.
A resident of Royapettah, who owns a shop near AG DMS Metro station, said that exposure to heat and intermittent rain has torn the sacks, causing the wet silt to spill back onto the road. He fears that subsequent rains will wash the removed silts back into the freshly cleared catchpits, defeating the entire purpose of the drive.
Paul Deo, a Teynampet resident, complained, “Instead of transporting the silt directly to dump yards, the department is delaying the action.”
Responding to concerns, a senior Highways official in the city, stated that desilting of silt catchpits is 80% complete across the city. “The removed silt will be disposed of at the Perungudi dumping ground. Instructions have been issued to field officials to clear the stacked gunny bags from Anna Salai and other arterial stretches promptly,” the official added.