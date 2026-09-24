Chennai: Gunny bags of cleared silt kept on Anna Salai, Poonamallee High Road

On busy stretches of Anna Salai, including spans near AG-DMS Metro station, Anna Flyover, Anna Arivalayam, and the Accountant General’s office, silt-filled bags can be seen on pedestrian walkways. A similar sight is visible along Poonamallee High Road near St. Andrew’s Kirk.

Ahead of the monsoon, the State Highways Department has been undertaking storm water maintenance work along another 430 km, covering around 18,000 silt catchpits. Clearing operations are also being carried out at minor and major subways, and at 12 pedestrian subways.

A resident of Royapettah, who owns a shop near AG DMS Metro station, said that exposure to heat and intermittent rain has torn the sacks, causing the wet silt to spill back onto the road. He fears that subsequent rains will wash the removed silts back into the freshly cleared catchpits, defeating the entire purpose of the drive.