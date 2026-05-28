Chennai: Guest workers sexually assault 61-year-old mentally unstable woman; arrested

According to the police, the victim was living near the Velachery bus stand for the past two months and survived by seeking alms. On Thursday, at around 4 am, she was seen walking near a petrol bunk in Velachery 100-Feet Road when passers-by noticed bloodstains on her and alerted the police control room.

A patrol team from Velachery police station rescued her and sent her to a government hospital, where it was confirmed that there was sexual assault.