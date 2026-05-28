Chennai: Guest workers sexually assault 61-year-old mentally unstable woman; arrested

CHENNAI: Velachery police arrested two guest workers in connection with the sexual assault of a 61-year-old mentally challenged woman. A 15-year-old minor who was initially detained for questioning was later let off after police found that he was not involved in the crime.
According to the police, the victim was living near the Velachery bus stand for the past two months and survived by seeking alms. On Thursday, at around 4 am, she was seen walking near a petrol bunk in Velachery 100-Feet Road when passers-by noticed bloodstains on her and alerted the police control room.
A patrol team from Velachery police station rescued her and sent her to a government hospital, where it was confirmed that there was sexual assault.
During the inquiry, police found that the woman was taken on a two-wheeler to a secluded area near a Corporation park, where she was sexually assaulted. The police perused CCTV footage and zeroed in on the suspects.
After investigations, the police arrested the accused, Mohammed Muttab (26) and Mohammed Atheel (23) - both guest workers from Bihar employed at eateries in Velachery. The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.