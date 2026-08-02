Chennai: Guest workers' mobile phones stolen, youth held

CHENNAI: The city police arrested a youth who stole five mobile phones of guest workers at a construction site in Pulianthope. According to the police, the youth intruded into the site on PK Colony last Friday when the workers were sleeping and escaped with their phones.
Based on a complaint from the supervisor, the police registered a case and zeroed in on the suspect after investigations. The police identified the arrested person as Keerthivasan (22) of Perambur. The police recovered the five stolen phones from him. During inquiry, police found Keerthivasan was facing six prior cases, including robbery and NDPS Act cases.
In a similar incident in Mambalam police station limits, the police arrested a 23-year-old man who broke into a hostel, housing staff of a shopping complex, last Friday and stole a mobile phone.
The police said that the complainant woke up to a noise, noticed the intruder and raised an alarm. After this, the other workers rounded him up and handed him over to the police. The accused, Lakshmanan (23) of Pallikaranai, works as a welder. He had entered the hostel and stolen the phone before being caught.
The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.