Chennai: Guest workers' mobile phones stolen, youth held

Based on a complaint from the supervisor, the police registered a case and zeroed in on the suspect after investigations. The police identified the arrested person as Keerthivasan (22) of Perambur. The police recovered the five stolen phones from him. During inquiry, police found Keerthivasan was facing six prior cases, including robbery and NDPS Act cases.

In a similar incident in Mambalam police station limits, the police arrested a 23-year-old man who broke into a hostel, housing staff of a shopping complex, last Friday and stole a mobile phone.