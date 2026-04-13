Chennai: Guest worker kills co-worker over liquor sharing

The deceased, Dilip Kumar (33) of Uttar Pradesh, was employed at a private wooden furniture manufacturing unit where more than 10 people from northern states were employed. The police said that on Sunday, a group of workers consumed alcohol at the premises when the incident happened.

Investigations revealed that there was an argument over sharing the liquor, and one of the workers, identified as Nandha Kishore, allegedly attacked Dilip Kumar with a knife after the verbal duel escalated.