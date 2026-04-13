Chennai: Guest worker kills co-worker over liquor sharing

CHENNAI: A 33-year-old guest worker was stabbed to death by a co-worker during a quarrel at their workplace, a wooden furniture unit near Periyapalayam, in Tiruvallur district on Sunday.
The deceased, Dilip Kumar (33) of Uttar Pradesh, was employed at a private wooden furniture manufacturing unit where more than 10 people from northern states were employed. The police said that on Sunday, a group of workers consumed alcohol at the premises when the incident happened.
Investigations revealed that there was an argument over sharing the liquor, and one of the workers, identified as Nandha Kishore, allegedly attacked Dilip Kumar with a knife after the verbal duel escalated.
Other co-workers rushed to Dilip Kumar's aid and moved him to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead. On information, the Periyapalayam police recovered his body and sent it to Tiruvallur Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination.
The police registered a case of murder and arrested Nandha Kishore on Monday. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.