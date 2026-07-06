Chennai: Guest worker held for killing house owner

The deceased has been identified as Kumar (40) of Mathur village near Sriperumbudur, who rented out rooms in his house for workers in nearby industries. According to the police, on Saturday night, Kumar was drinking with three guest workers - Santhan, Azad Ali and Rahul - at his house.

During the argument, Santhan allegedly brought up an incident from the previous week when Kumar, while drunk, had reportedly made derogatory remarks about Santhan’s mother, leading to a heated argument between Kumar and Santhan.