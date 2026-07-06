Chennai: Guest worker held for killing house owner

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old man was stabbed to death by his tenant, a guest worker. Two other guest workers and the assailant were injured in a fight that broke out after a drinking session at Oragadam near Sriperumbudur in Kancheepuram district on Saturday night.
The deceased has been identified as Kumar (40) of Mathur village near Sriperumbudur, who rented out rooms in his house for workers in nearby industries. According to the police, on Saturday night, Kumar was drinking with three guest workers - Santhan, Azad Ali and Rahul - at his house.
During the argument, Santhan allegedly brought up an incident from the previous week when Kumar, while drunk, had reportedly made derogatory remarks about Santhan’s mother, leading to a heated argument between Kumar and Santhan.
In a fit of anger, Santhan reportedly took out a knife he had hidden and stabbed Kumar repeatedly, killing him on the spot. Hearing the commotion, Azad Ali and Rahul intervened and attacked Santhan with wooden logs. Santhan retaliated and assaulted both of them. All three sustained injuries in the clash.
Other guest workers at the house alerted Oragadam police. The police rushed to the scene and sent the three injured men to the Sriperumbudur Government Hospital for treatment. Kumar’s body was recovered and sent for post-mortem examination to the same hospital. The police have arrested Santhan, who is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.