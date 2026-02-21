Chennai: Guest worker dies after fall from Metro rail pillar in city

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old guest worker died after falling from a 40-foot-high Metro rail pillar along the Poonamallee-Vadapalani stretch near Valasaravakkam on Friday night.
The deceased was identified as Soray Ganjhu, who has been working on the project for the last ten months. The police said that the deceased was engaged in elevated structural work on pillar number 185 along the Poonamallee-Vadapalani stretch when he lost balance and fell to the ground from a height of 40 feet.
Other workers at the site rushed to his rescue and moved him to a hospital nearby, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The police recovered his body and sent it to the government hospital for a post-mortem.
Valasaravakkam police have registered a case, and a preliminary probe has suggested that safety protocols were not followed. The police are questioning site supervisors and executives of the contracting firm, which hired the workers and are investigating the circumstances that led to the accident.