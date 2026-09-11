Chennai: GST inspector, PE teacher arrested in two cases of sexual harassment

The woman, also a GST inspector, filed a complaint with the Tirumangalam all women police station (AWPS), after which a case was registered and investigations were held.

After the inquiry, the police arrested the GST inspector, identified as Sourav, a native of West Bengal. The complainant, a 32-year-old woman from Andhra Pradesh, stated that Sourav has been harassing her for the past few days, and made innuendos and obscene remarks at her.