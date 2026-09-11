Chennai: GST inspector, PE teacher arrested in two cases of sexual harassment

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old Goods and Service Tax (GST) inspector was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing his colleague.
The woman, also a GST inspector, filed a complaint with the Tirumangalam all women police station (AWPS), after which a case was registered and investigations were held.
After the inquiry, the police arrested the GST inspector, identified as Sourav, a native of West Bengal. The complainant, a 32-year-old woman from Andhra Pradesh, stated that Sourav has been harassing her for the past few days, and made innuendos and obscene remarks at her.
The arrested official was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.
In another incident, the Arumbakkam all women police arrested a physical education teacher for allegedly sending obscene messages to a Class 11 student of the same school on Instagram.
The accused was identified as Moorthy (34). The student's mother filed a police complaint after she learnt of the teacher's behaviour. Probe confirmed Moorthy's behaviour after which he was arrested, said officials.