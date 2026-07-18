Chennai: Group murders friend over missing phone

Sathish alias Sakthi (31) of Kodungaiyur worked as a well-digging labourer with Gandhi (47), Arul Kumaran (36), Gunasekaran (40), and Balu (47), all from Sithalapakkam near Tambaram. Arul Kumaran is Sakthi's brother-in-law. The group went for a swim in Madambakkam lake, and Sakthi stayed back on the lake bed with others' belongings.



When the group returned, they noticed Sakthi missing and so was Arul Kumaran's phone. They tried contacting Sakthi but to no avail. They finally found him on Friday evening at a Tasmac outlet in Krishna Nagar and confronted him. They took him back to the lake and Sakthi maintained that he had not taken the phone.