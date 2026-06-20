Chennai: Govt school teacher sends 11-year-old out of class citing menstruation, Minister promises action

CHENNAI: A complaint has been filed against a teacher of a government school in Gopalapuram after an 11-year-old girl was allegedly made to stand outside the classroom on Saturday (June 20) because she was menstruating.
According to a Thanthi TV report, the teacher allegedly asked the student to remain outside the classroom after the lunch break, claiming there was a foul smell. The girl was reportedly made to stand outside until the end of the school day.
After returning home, the student informed her parents about the incident and broke down in tears. Following this, a complaint was lodged with the police against the teacher.
When asked about the incident, School Education Minister A Rajmohan promised to inquire and take appropriate action against the school, and said whether government or private, no school should girl students to any form of stress or discrimination related to menstruation.