Chennai: Government home warden held for sexual misconduct with minor inmates

CHENNAI: A warden attached to a government-run shelter for boys in Royapuram was arrested and suspended over allegations of sexually abusing minor inmates.
The accused was identified as Kumarasan (30), who is alleged to have harassed three boys housed in the facility last week and forced them to indulge in a sexual act in his presence.
According to the police, the matter surfaced on October 17 after the children reported the incident to their parents. The parents allegedly manhandled the warden on October 18, following which the Social Welfare Department was alerted and a formal complaint was filed.
The complaint was initially received by the Kasimedu police and later forwarded to the Royapuram All Women Police Station for further action.
Based on the complaint, police booked Kumarasan under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and arrested him. He was produced before a magistrate and was granted bail.
Meanwhile, the Social Welfare department has suspended the warden and initiated departmental proceedings. Child welfare authorities have also begun a separate inquiry to verify if any other staff were aware of the incident and failed to report it.