Chennai: Gold, silver prices surge on June 27, 2026; check today's rates

CHENNAI: Gold prices had increased on Friday evening (June 26) and has increased again in the city today.
The yellow metal increased by Rs 560 per sovereign on Saturday (June 27).
The price of 22-carat gold now stands at Rs 1,06,960 per sovereign and Rs 13,370 per gram, up by Rs 640 per sovereign and Rs 70 per gram.
Silver prices remains unchanged and are being sold at Rs 245 per gram (Rs 2,45,000 per kg) on June 27.
On June 26, it was sold at Rs 245 per gram (Rs 2,45,000 per kg).
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 71,880 per sovereign (Rs 8,985 per gram) on June 27, 2025, to Rs 1,06,960 per sovereign (Rs 13,370 per gram) on June 27, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 35,080 or about 48.80%.
June 26, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,06,400 | 1 gram - Rs 13,300
June 25, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,120 | 1 gram - Rs 13,140
June 24, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,06,800 | 1 gram - Rs 13,350
June 23, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,08,480 | 1 gram - Rs 13,560
June 22, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,08,800 | 1 gram - Rs 13,600
June 26, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245
June 25, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 230
June 24, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240
June 23, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 250
June 22, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 255