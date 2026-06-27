Chennai

Chennai: Gold, silver prices surge on June 27, 2026; check today's rates

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
A salesman arranges a necklace at a jewellery shop.
A salesman arranges a necklace at a jewellery shop(Photo: PTI)
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CHENNAI: Gold prices had increased on Friday evening (June 26) and has increased again in the city today.

The yellow metal increased by Rs 560 per sovereign on Saturday (June 27).

The price of 22-carat gold now stands at Rs 1,06,960 per sovereign and Rs 13,370 per gram, up by Rs 640 per sovereign and Rs 70 per gram.

Silver prices remains the same

Silver prices remains unchanged and are being sold at Rs 245 per gram (Rs 2,45,000 per kg) on June 27.

On June 26, it was sold at Rs 245 per gram (Rs 2,45,000 per kg).

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 71,880 per sovereign (Rs 8,985 per gram) on June 27, 2025, to Rs 1,06,960 per sovereign (Rs 13,370 per gram) on June 27, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 35,080 or about 48.80%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

June 26, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,06,400 | 1 gram - Rs 13,300

June 25, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,120 | 1 gram - Rs 13,140

June 24, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,06,800 | 1 gram - Rs 13,350

June 23, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,08,480 | 1 gram - Rs 13,560

June 22, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,08,800 | 1 gram - Rs 13,600

Silver price over the last five days:

June 26, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245

June 25, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 230

June 24, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240

June 23, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 250

June 22, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 255

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