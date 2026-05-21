Chennai: Gold, silver prices rise on May 21; check latest rates

CHENNAI: Gold has increased by Rs 480 per sovereign (8 grams) and Rs 60 per gram on May 21 in the city.
The yellow metal now costs Rs 1,18,480 per sovereign and Rs 14,810 per gram.
On May 20, gold was sold at Rs 1,18,000 per sovereign and Rs 14,750 per gram.
Silver prices also saw an increase on May 21. The metal is being sold at Rs 290 per gram (Rs 2,90,000 per kg), up by Rs 5 compared to the previous day.
On May 20, silver was sold at Rs 285 per gram (Rs 2,85,000 per kg).
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 71,440 per sovereign (Rs 8,930 per gram) on May 21, 2025, to Rs 1,18,480 per sovereign (Rs 14,810 per gram) on May 21, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 47,040 or about 65.84%.
May 21, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,18,480 | 1 gram - Rs 14,810
May 20, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,18,000 | 1 gram - Rs 14,750
May 19, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,18,960 | 1 gram - Rs 14,870
May 18, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,18,000 | 1 gram - Rs 14,750
May 15, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,18,120 | 1 gram - Rs 14,765
May 21, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290
May 20, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 285
May 19, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 300
May 18, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 300
May 15, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 305