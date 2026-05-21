Chennai

Chennai: Gold, silver prices rise on May 21; check latest rates

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
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CHENNAI: Gold has increased by Rs 480 per sovereign (8 grams) and Rs 60 per gram on May 21 in the city.

The yellow metal now costs Rs 1,18,480 per sovereign and Rs 14,810 per gram.

On May 20, gold was sold at Rs 1,18,000 per sovereign and Rs 14,750 per gram.

Silver prices increase

Silver prices also saw an increase on May 21. The metal is being sold at Rs 290 per gram (Rs 2,90,000 per kg), up by Rs 5 compared to the previous day.

On May 20, silver was sold at Rs 285 per gram (Rs 2,85,000 per kg).

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 71,440 per sovereign (Rs 8,930 per gram) on May 21, 2025, to Rs 1,18,480 per sovereign (Rs 14,810 per gram) on May 21, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 47,040 or about 65.84%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

May 21, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,18,480 | 1 gram - Rs 14,810

May 20, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,18,000 | 1 gram - Rs 14,750

May 19, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,18,960 | 1 gram - Rs 14,870

May 18, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,18,000 | 1 gram - Rs 14,750

May 15, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,18,120 | 1 gram - Rs 14,765

Silver price over the last five days:

May 21, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290

May 20, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 285

May 19, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 300

May 18, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 300

May 15, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 305

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Silver price in Chennai
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