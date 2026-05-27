Chennai: Gold, silver prices fall on May 27, 2026; check latest rates

CHENNAI: Gold has decreased by Rs 640 per sovereign (8 grams) and Rs 80 per gram on May 27 in the city.
The yellow metal now costs Rs 1,17,200 per sovereign and Rs 14,650 per gram.
On May 26, gold was sold at Rs 1,17,840 per sovereign and Rs 14,730 per gram.
Silver prices also saw an decrease on May 27. The metal is now being sold at Rs 290 per gram (Rs 2,90,000 per kg), down by Rs 5 compared to the previous day.
On May 26, silver was sold at Rs 295 per gram (Rs 2,95,000 per kg).
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 71,960 per sovereign (Rs 8,995 per gram) on May 27, 2025, to Rs 1,17,200 per sovereign (Rs 14,650 per gram) on May 27, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 45,240 or about 62.8%.
May 26, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,17,840 | 1 gram - Rs 14,730
May 25, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,18,240 | 1 gram - Rs 14,780
May 23, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,17,840 | 1 gram - Rs 14,730
May 22, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,18,240 | 1 gram - Rs 14,780
May 21, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,18,480 | 1 gram - Rs 14,810
May 26, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 295
May 25, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 295
May 23, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 295
May 22, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 295
May 21, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290