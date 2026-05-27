Chennai

Chennai: Gold, silver prices fall on May 27, 2026; check latest rates

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
Image of gold jewellery used for representative purpose
Image of gold jewellery used for representative purposePTI
Updated on

CHENNAI: Gold has decreased by Rs 640 per sovereign (8 grams) and Rs 80 per gram on May 27 in the city.

The yellow metal now costs Rs 1,17,200 per sovereign and Rs 14,650 per gram.

On May 26, gold was sold at Rs 1,17,840 per sovereign and Rs 14,730 per gram.

Silver prices decrease

Silver prices also saw an decrease on May 27. The metal is now being sold at Rs 290 per gram (Rs 2,90,000 per kg), down by Rs 5 compared to the previous day.

On May 26, silver was sold at Rs 295 per gram (Rs 2,95,000 per kg).

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 71,960 per sovereign (Rs 8,995 per gram) on May 27, 2025, to Rs 1,17,200 per sovereign (Rs 14,650 per gram) on May 27, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 45,240 or about 62.8%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

May 26, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,17,840 | 1 gram - Rs 14,730

May 25, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,18,240 | 1 gram - Rs 14,780

May 23, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,17,840 | 1 gram - Rs 14,730

May 22, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,18,240 | 1 gram - Rs 14,780

May 21, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,18,480 | 1 gram - Rs 14,810

Silver price over the last five days:

May 26, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 295

May 25, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 295

May 23, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 295

May 22, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 295

May 21, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290

Gold price today
Silver price today
Gold and silver prices in Chennai

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