Chennai: Gold, silver prices fall on May 27, 2026; check latest rates

Silver prices decrease

Silver prices also saw an decrease on May 27. The metal is now being sold at Rs 290 per gram (Rs 2,90,000 per kg), down by Rs 5 compared to the previous day.

On May 26, silver was sold at Rs 295 per gram (Rs 2,95,000 per kg).

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 71,960 per sovereign (Rs 8,995 per gram) on May 27, 2025, to Rs 1,17,200 per sovereign (Rs 14,650 per gram) on May 27, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 45,240 or about 62.8%.