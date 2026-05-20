Chennai

Chennai: Gold, silver prices drop on May 20; check latest rates

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
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CHENNAI: Gold has decreased by Rs 960 per sovereign (8 grams) and Rs 120 per gram on May 20 in the city.

The yellow metal now costs Rs 1,18,000 per sovereign and Rs 14,750 per gram.

On May 19, gold was sold at Rs 1,18,960 per sovereign and Rs 14,870 per gram.

Silver prices decline

Silver prices also saw a drop on May 20. The metal is being sold at Rs 285 per gram (Rs 2,85,000 per kg), down by Rs 15 compared to the previous day.

On May 19, silver was sold at Rs 300 per gram (Rs 3,00,000 per kg).

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 69,680 per sovereign (Rs 8,710 per gram) on May 20, 2025, to Rs 1,18,000 per sovereign (Rs 14,750 per gram) on May 20, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 48,320 or about 69.35%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

May 20, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,18,000 | 1 gram - Rs 14,750

May 19, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,18,960 | 1 gram - Rs 14,870

May 18, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,18,000 | 1 gram - Rs 14,750

May 15, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,18,120 | 1 gram - Rs 14,765

May 14, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,20,400 | 1 gram - Rs 15,050

Silver price over the last five days:

May 20, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 285

May 19, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 300

May 18, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 300

May 15, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 305

May 14, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 305

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Silver price in Chennai
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