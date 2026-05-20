Chennai: Gold, silver prices drop on May 20; check latest rates

CHENNAI: Gold has decreased by Rs 960 per sovereign (8 grams) and Rs 120 per gram on May 20 in the city.
The yellow metal now costs Rs 1,18,000 per sovereign and Rs 14,750 per gram.
On May 19, gold was sold at Rs 1,18,960 per sovereign and Rs 14,870 per gram.
Silver prices also saw a drop on May 20. The metal is being sold at Rs 285 per gram (Rs 2,85,000 per kg), down by Rs 15 compared to the previous day.
On May 19, silver was sold at Rs 300 per gram (Rs 3,00,000 per kg).
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 69,680 per sovereign (Rs 8,710 per gram) on May 20, 2025, to Rs 1,18,000 per sovereign (Rs 14,750 per gram) on May 20, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 48,320 or about 69.35%.
May 20, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,18,000 | 1 gram - Rs 14,750
May 19, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,18,960 | 1 gram - Rs 14,870
May 18, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,18,000 | 1 gram - Rs 14,750
May 15, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,18,120 | 1 gram - Rs 14,765
May 14, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,20,400 | 1 gram - Rs 15,050
May 20, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 285
May 19, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 300
May 18, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 300
May 15, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 305
May 14, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 305