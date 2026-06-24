Chennai

Chennai: Gold, silver prices decrease on June 24, 2026; check today's rates

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
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CHENNAI: Gold prices decreased on Wednesday (June 24) in the city compared to the previous day.

The yellow metal becoming cheaper by Rs 1680 per sovereign compared to Tuesday (June 23).

The price of 22-carat gold now stands at Rs 1,06,800 per sovereign and Rs 13,350 per gram, down by Rs 1680 per sovereign and Rs 210 per gram.

Silver prices decrease

Silver prices have decreased and are being sold at Rs 240 per gram (Rs 2,40,000 per kg) on June 24, down by Rs 10 per gram from the previous trading day.

On June 23, silver was sold at Rs 250 per gram (Rs 2,50,000 per kg).

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 73,240 per sovereign (Rs 9,155 per gram) on June 24, 2025, to Rs 1,06,800 per sovereign (Rs 13,350 per gram) on June 23, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 33,560 or about 45.82%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

June 23, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,08,480 | 1 gram - Rs 13,560

June 22, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,08,800 | 1 gram - Rs 13,600

June 20, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,08,800 | 1 gram - Rs 13,600

June 19, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,08,560 | 1 gram - Rs 13,570

June 18, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,12,480 | 1 gram - Rs 14,060

Silver price over the last five days:

June 23, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 250

June 22, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 255

June 20, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 255

June 19, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 255

June 18, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 270

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