Chennai: Gold, silver prices decrease on June 24, 2026; check today's rates

CHENNAI: Gold prices decreased on Wednesday (June 24) in the city compared to the previous day.
The yellow metal becoming cheaper by Rs 1680 per sovereign compared to Tuesday (June 23).
The price of 22-carat gold now stands at Rs 1,06,800 per sovereign and Rs 13,350 per gram, down by Rs 1680 per sovereign and Rs 210 per gram.
Silver prices have decreased and are being sold at Rs 240 per gram (Rs 2,40,000 per kg) on June 24, down by Rs 10 per gram from the previous trading day.
On June 23, silver was sold at Rs 250 per gram (Rs 2,50,000 per kg).
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 73,240 per sovereign (Rs 9,155 per gram) on June 24, 2025, to Rs 1,06,800 per sovereign (Rs 13,350 per gram) on June 23, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 33,560 or about 45.82%.
June 23, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,08,480 | 1 gram - Rs 13,560
June 22, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,08,800 | 1 gram - Rs 13,600
June 20, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,08,800 | 1 gram - Rs 13,600
June 19, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,08,560 | 1 gram - Rs 13,570
June 18, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,12,480 | 1 gram - Rs 14,060
June 23, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 250
June 22, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 255
June 20, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 255
June 19, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 255
June 18, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 270