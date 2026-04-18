Chennai

Chennai: Gold, silver price surge on April 18; check how much it costs

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
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CHENNAI: Gold prices increased in the city on Saturday (April 18) by Rs 1,200 per sovereign (8 grams).

The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,14,880 per sovereign and Rs 14,360 per gram, an increase of Rs 150.

On April 17, gold was priced at Rs Rs 1,13,680 per sovereign and Rs 14,210 per gram.

Silver prices surged

Silver prices increased by Rs 5 to sell for Rs 280 per gram (Rs 2,80,000 per kg) on April 18. On April 17, it was priced at Rs 275 per gram.

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 71,560 per sovereign (Rs 8,945 per gram) on April 18, 2025, to Rs 1,14,880 per sovereign (Rs 14,360 per gram) on April 18, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 43,320 or about 60.53%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

April 17, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,13,680 | 1 gram - Rs 14,210

April 16, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,14,880 | 1 gram - Rs 14,320

April 15, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,14,560 | 1 gram - Rs 14,320

April 14, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,13,760 | 1 gram - Rs 14,220

April 13, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,12,480 | 1 gram - Rs 14,060

Silver price over the last five days:

April 17, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 275

April 16, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 275

April 15, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 275

April 14, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 265

April 13, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 260

silver price
gold price in Chennai
Silver price in Chennai
gold price

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