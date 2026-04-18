Chennai: Gold, silver price surge on April 18; check how much it costs

CHENNAI: Gold prices increased in the city on Saturday (April 18) by Rs 1,200 per sovereign (8 grams).
The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,14,880 per sovereign and Rs 14,360 per gram, an increase of Rs 150.
On April 17, gold was priced at Rs Rs 1,13,680 per sovereign and Rs 14,210 per gram.
Silver prices increased by Rs 5 to sell for Rs 280 per gram (Rs 2,80,000 per kg) on April 18. On April 17, it was priced at Rs 275 per gram.
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 71,560 per sovereign (Rs 8,945 per gram) on April 18, 2025, to Rs 1,14,880 per sovereign (Rs 14,360 per gram) on April 18, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 43,320 or about 60.53%.
April 17, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,13,680 | 1 gram - Rs 14,210
April 16, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,14,880 | 1 gram - Rs 14,320
April 15, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,14,560 | 1 gram - Rs 14,320
April 14, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,13,760 | 1 gram - Rs 14,220
April 13, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,12,480 | 1 gram - Rs 14,060
April 17, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 275
April 16, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 275
April 15, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 275
April 14, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 265
April 13, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 260