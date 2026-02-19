Chennai: Gold rate picks up, touches Rs 1.16 lakh mark; silver costs Rs 270 a gram on February 19, 2026

The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,16,000 per sovereign (8 grams), and Rs 14,500 per gram, a surge of Rs 270.

The shiny metal was priced at Rs 1,13,840 per sovereign (8 grams) and Rs 14,230 per gram on February 18.

The price drop comes as the US dollar strengthened following stronger-than-expected January jobs data, which reduced expectations of early interest rate cuts.