Chennai: Gold rate falls again; silver remains stable on February 20, 2026

The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,15,360 per sovereign (8 grams), and Rs 14,420 per gram, marking a fall of Rs 80.

A day earlier, on February19, 22-carat-gold was priced at Rs 1,16,000 per sovereign and Rs 14,500.

The price drop comes as the US dollar strengthened following stronger-than-expected January jobs data, which reduced expectations of early interest rate cuts.