Chennai: Gold rate falls again; silver remains stable on February 20, 2026

CHENNAI: A day after an increase of Rs 2,160, the shiny metal fell by Rs 640 per sovereign on February 20.

The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,15,360 per sovereign (8 grams), and Rs 14,420 per gram, marking a fall of Rs 80.

A day earlier, on February19, 22-carat-gold was priced at Rs 1,16,000 per sovereign and Rs 14,500.

The price drop comes as the US dollar strengthened following stronger-than-expected January jobs data, which reduced expectations of early interest rate cuts.

Silver prices remains stable

Meanwhile, silver remains stable at Rs 270 per gram (Rs 2,70,000 per kg).

Why did gold prices fall today?

Gold prices fell because strong US jobs data for January 2026, which were released last week, reduced expectations of interest rate cuts, meaning rates may stay higher for longer, which strengthens the dollar, and in turn, makes gold slightly less attractive to investors, since it does not earn interest.

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 64,560 per sovereign (Rs 8,070 per gram) on February 20, 2025, to Rs 1,15,360 per sovereign (Rs 14,420 per gram) on February 20, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 50,800, or about 78.6%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

February 19, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,16,000| 1 gram- Rs 14,500

February 18, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,13,840| 1 gram- Rs 14,230

February 17, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,14,560| 1 gram- Rs 14,320

February 16, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,15,520| 1 gram- Rs 14,440

February 14, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,16,480| 1 gram- Rs 14,560

Silver price over the last five days:

February 19, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 270

February 18, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 260

February 17, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 265

February 16, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 265

February 14, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 280

Gold and silver prices in Chennai

