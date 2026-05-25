Chennai

Chennai: Gold prices rise on May 25, silver remains stable; check latest rates

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
Gold jewellery
Representative image of gold jewellery PTI
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CHENNAI: Gold has increased by Rs 400 per sovereign (8 grams) and Rs 50 per gram on May 25 in the city.

The yellow metal now costs Rs 1,18,240 per sovereign and Rs 14,780 per gram.

On May 23, gold was sold at Rs 1,17,840 per sovereign and Rs 14,730 per gram.

Silver prices remain unchanged

Silver prices remained unchanged on May 25. The metal is being sold at Rs 295 per gram (Rs 2,95,000 per kg).

On May 23, silver was sold at Rs 295 per gram (Rs 2,95,000 per kg).

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 71,920 per sovereign (Rs 8,990 per gram) on May 24, 2025, to Rs 1,18,240 per sovereign (Rs 14,780 per gram) on May 25, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 46,320 or about 64.4%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

May 23, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,17,840 | 1 gram - Rs 14,730

May 22, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,18,240 | 1 gram - Rs 14,780

May 21, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,18,480 | 1 gram - Rs 14,810

May 20, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,18,000 | 1 gram - Rs 14,750

May 19, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,18,960 | 1 gram - Rs 14,870

Silver price over the last five days:

May 23, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 295

May 22, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 295

May 21, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290

May 20, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 285

May 19, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 300

Gold price today
Silver price today
Gold and Silver price in Chennai

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