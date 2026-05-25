Chennai: Gold prices rise on May 25, silver remains stable; check latest rates

Silver prices remain unchanged

Silver prices remained unchanged on May 25. The metal is being sold at Rs 295 per gram (Rs 2,95,000 per kg).

On May 23, silver was sold at Rs 295 per gram (Rs 2,95,000 per kg).

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 71,920 per sovereign (Rs 8,990 per gram) on May 24, 2025, to Rs 1,18,240 per sovereign (Rs 14,780 per gram) on May 25, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 46,320 or about 64.4%.