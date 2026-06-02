Chennai: Gold prices remain unchanged on June 2; check how much it costs today

CHENNAI: Gold has remained unchanged on Tuesday (June 2) with no change in price from the previous day.
The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,16,000 per sovereign and Rs 14,500 per gram, with no change.
Silver prices remain unchanged
Silver prices remained unchanged to sell for Rs 290 per gram (Rs 2,90,000 per kg) on June 2.
Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 71,600 per sovereign (Rs 8,950 per gram) on June 2, 2025, to Rs 1,16,000 per sovereign (Rs 14,500 per gram) on June 2, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 44,400 or about 62.01%.
Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:
June 01, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,16,000 | 1 gram - Rs 14,500
May 30, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,17,040 | 1 gram - Rs 14,630
May 29, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,16,800 | 1 gram - Rs 14,600
May 28, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,16,000 | 1 gram - Rs 14,500
May 27, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,17,200 | 1 gram - Rs 14,650
Silver price over the last five days:
June 01, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290
May 30, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290
May 29, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290
May 28, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 285
May 27, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290