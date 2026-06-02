Chennai

Chennai: Gold prices remain unchanged on June 2; check how much it costs today

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
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Representative image for gold Daily Thanthi
Updated on

CHENNAI: Gold has remained unchanged on Tuesday (June 2) with no change in price from the previous day.

The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,16,000 per sovereign and Rs 14,500 per gram, with no change.

Silver prices remain unchanged

Silver prices remained unchanged to sell for Rs 290 per gram (Rs 2,90,000 per kg) on June 2.

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 71,600 per sovereign (Rs 8,950 per gram) on June 2, 2025, to Rs 1,16,000 per sovereign (Rs 14,500 per gram) on June 2, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 44,400 or about 62.01%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

June 01, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,16,000 | 1 gram - Rs 14,500

May 30, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,17,040 | 1 gram - Rs 14,630

May 29, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,16,800 | 1 gram - Rs 14,600

May 28, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,16,000 | 1 gram - Rs 14,500

May 27, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,17,200 | 1 gram - Rs 14,650

Silver price over the last five days:

June 01, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290

May 30, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290

May 29, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290

May 28, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 285

May 27, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290

Chennai gold price
Chennai silver price
gold
silver

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