Chennai: Gold prices drop on May 22; check latest rates

CHENNAI: Gold has decreased by Rs 240 per sovereign (8 grams) and Rs 30 per gram on May 22 in the city.
The yellow metal now costs Rs 1,18,240 per sovereign and Rs 14,780 per gram.
On May 21, gold was sold at Rs 1,18,480 per sovereign and Rs 14,810 per gram.
Silver prices also saw an increase on May 22. The metal is being sold at Rs 295 per gram (Rs 2,95,000 per kg), up by Rs 5 compared to the previous day.
On May 21, silver was sold at Rs 290 per gram (Rs 2,90,000 per kg).
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 71,800 per sovereign (Rs 8,975 per gram) on May 22, 2025, to Rs 1,18,240 per sovereign (Rs 14,780 per gram) on May 22, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 46,440 or about 64.6%.
May 21, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,18,480 | 1 gram - Rs 14,810
May 20, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,18,000 | 1 gram - Rs 14,750
May 19, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,18,960 | 1 gram - Rs 14,870
May 18, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,18,000 | 1 gram - Rs 14,750
May 16, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,18,000 | 1 gram - Rs 14,750
May 21, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290
May 20, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 285
May 19, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 300
May 18, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 300
May 16, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290