Chennai

Chennai: Gold prices drop on May 22; check latest rates

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
Representative image for gold jewellery
Representative image for gold jewellery PTI
Updated on

CHENNAI: Gold has decreased by Rs 240 per sovereign (8 grams) and Rs 30 per gram on May 22 in the city.

The yellow metal now costs Rs 1,18,240 per sovereign and Rs 14,780 per gram.

On May 21, gold was sold at Rs 1,18,480 per sovereign and Rs 14,810 per gram.

Silver prices increase

Silver prices also saw an increase on May 22. The metal is being sold at Rs 295 per gram (Rs 2,95,000 per kg), up by Rs 5 compared to the previous day.

On May 21, silver was sold at Rs 290 per gram (Rs 2,90,000 per kg).

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 71,800 per sovereign (Rs 8,975 per gram) on May 22, 2025, to Rs 1,18,240 per sovereign (Rs 14,780 per gram) on May 22, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 46,440 or about 64.6%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

May 21, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,18,480 | 1 gram - Rs 14,810

May 20, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,18,000 | 1 gram - Rs 14,750

May 19, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,18,960 | 1 gram - Rs 14,870

May 18, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,18,000 | 1 gram - Rs 14,750

May 16, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,18,000 | 1 gram - Rs 14,750

Silver price over the last five days:

May 21, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290

May 20, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 285

May 19, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 300

May 18, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 300

May 16, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290

Gold and Silver price in Chennai
Silver prices today
Gold prices today

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